You are here:

The Simpsons pay tribute to iconic female cartoon characters; Twitter users point out omissions

FP Staff

Mar 26, 2019 19:59:48 IST

Recently, The Simpsons paid a tribute to female cartoon characters that have appeared in popular culture over the years. The episode titled 'Bart Vs. Itchy & Scratchy' featured a picture fixed above Lisa's bed that traces the timeline of the characters. It begins with Betty Boop in 1930; Miss Grundy of the Archie Comics in 1941; Daria, who debuted in 1997 on MTV; The Powerpuff Girls in 1998; and finally Louise Belcher from Bob's Burgers in 2011.

The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman shared the still on Twitter.

While most Twitter users appreciated the homage, some attempted to fill in the gaps.

The Simpsons focuses on a family of five — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie— and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield. The show is currently in its 30th season and was recently renewed for season 31 and 32 by Fox. By the end of the two seasons, the show will have aired 713 episodes.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 19:59:48 IST

tags: bart vs itchy & scratchy , betty boop , bob's burgers , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , Daria , lisa simpsons , louise belcher , miss grundy , Now Streaming , NowStreaming , The Powerpuff Girls , The Simpsons

also see

Black Summer trailer: Netflix's Z Nation prequel heightens the horror and claustrophobia quotient

Black Summer trailer: Netflix's Z Nation prequel heightens the horror and claustrophobia quotient

Supernatural, featuring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, to end after season 15

Supernatural, featuring Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles, to end after season 15

Talented Mr. Ripley TV series in the works from Oscar-Winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian

Talented Mr. Ripley TV series in the works from Oscar-Winning screenwriter Steven Zaillian