The Simpsons pay tribute to iconic female cartoon characters; Twitter users point out omissions

Recently, The Simpsons paid a tribute to female cartoon characters that have appeared in popular culture over the years. The episode titled 'Bart Vs. Itchy & Scratchy' featured a picture fixed above Lisa's bed that traces the timeline of the characters. It begins with Betty Boop in 1930; Miss Grundy of the Archie Comics in 1941; Daria, who debuted in 1997 on MTV; The Powerpuff Girls in 1998; and finally Louise Belcher from Bob's Burgers in 2011.

The Simpsons executive producer Matt Selman shared the still on Twitter.

Shout out to the great moments in cartoon women's history #TheSimpsonspic.twitter.com/KjEiJWoq4t — Matt Selman (@mattselman) March 25, 2019

While most Twitter users appreciated the homage, some attempted to fill in the gaps.

Where's Wilma and Betty? June Jetson? Josie and the Pussycats? Velma and Daphne? Jessica Rabbit? ... ⚡️ “The Simpsons paid homage to women's cartoon history”https://t.co/NKdGcWKhEM — catvomit2019 (@ElestialConnect) March 25, 2019

I miss Leela in 1999 pic.twitter.com/sqN536qxdK — Vizemeister El Duderino (@martinitier) March 25, 2019

Great chart on tonight's ⁦⁦@TheSimpsons⁩. But pretty fallow period from 1941 to 1997 — expect an angry letter from Daphne & Velma. pic.twitter.com/3PWyci9Spq — Tim Long (@mrtimlong) March 25, 2019

Is 1941 supposed to be Mary Worth? (Or Ms. Grundy from Archie?) Mary Worth was never a cartoon series & The Archies weren't until the 60's or 70's. — That Guy (@ThatGuy3002) March 25, 2019

This list without Lisa is hilarious. https://t.co/hXcABTy9Gl — Al-Tariq 🎨 (@TSH678) March 25, 2019

The Simpsons focuses on a family of five — Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and Maggie— and their animated antics in the fictional town of Springfield. The show is currently in its 30th season and was recently renewed for season 31 and 32 by Fox. By the end of the two seasons, the show will have aired 713 episodes.

Updated Date: Mar 26, 2019 19:59:48 IST