The Simpsons: Creator Matt Groening plans to bring Apu back, confirms working on something 'ambitious'
The Simpsons creator Matt Groening said that he is proud of Apu's character and added that they have “something kind of ambitious” in the works
The Simpsons, which premiered in 1989, is now in its 32nd season. It is still going strong and has been renewed for two more seasons. The character of Apu Nahasapeemapetilon, voiced by Hank Azaria, made a controversial exit last year. However, it might soon make a comeback.
In an interview with USA Today on the occasion of the show completing 700 episodes, Matt Groening, creator of The Simpsons, has revealed that the team is planning to bring back Apu in the future.
He said that he is proud of the character and adding that they have “something kind of ambitious” in the works. Groening added that Apu will continue appearing in the show, however, Azaria's replacement hasn’t yet been finalized. He closed the question with a note of secrecy, adding, "That's all I can say".
Apu was shown as an Indian immigrant who used to run a Kwik-E-Mart business. His characterisation courted controversy after the release of Hari Kondabolu's 2017 documentary titled The Problem With Apu. It talked about the treatment and negative stereotypes related to Apu. The documentary revealed how the makers had decided to not allow white actors to portray non-white characters on the show.
After this controversy, Azaria stopped voicing the character since he is white. "I think the Apu stories are fantastic, and he's one of the most nuanced characters on a silly two-dimensional cartoon show. So, yeah, I'm proud of Apu," added Groening in the interview.
