The Simpsons bring back Mrs Krabappel in 969th episode as tribute to late Marcia Wallace
The Simpsons' 969th episode features #MarciaWallace's voice as Mrs Krabappel taken from previous instalments of the show.
Marcia Wallace unexpectedly passed away in 2013 leaving The Simpsons producers surprised. The makers then decided that Wallace's character (Bart’s teacher) and Ned Flanders’ second wife Edna Krabappel, would also die.
But the fact that Wallace and Mrs. Krabappel didn’t get a proper send-off, always bugged The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean. In the Sunday's episode titled Diary Queen, Bart finally finds Mr. Krabappel's diary and discovered how much faith she had in him. The Simpsons' 969th episode features Wallace's voice taken from previous instalments.
As per executive producer Al Jean, he used two previously used lines from Wallace and fitted them into the story. Due to this, Wallace has also been credited with the guest appearance on the episode.
According to Variety, Jean didn't know Wallace was that ill until very close to when she passed away. So, the team never got the chance to give a proper goodbye to her in the show and this is a small attempt to do that. He added, Wallace was so beloved by everybody on the show that the team just sort of wanted to give her one last moment on the show in her memory.
The death of Mrs Krabappel has already been mentioned on The Simpsons but the reason behind the character's death won't be revealed, Jean shared further.
Wallace, who won an Emmy Award for outstanding voiceover performance in the show in 1992, passed away at the age of 70. She was also known for appearing in shows like The Bob Newhart Show, ALF, Full House, Taxi and Murphy Brown.
Late Marica Wallace’s final episode of The Simpsons aired in March 2014. Mrs. Krabappel’s death made Flanders a widower for the second time, following the death of his first wife, Maude.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year. Use code PRO499. Limited period offer. *T&C apply
also read
How Arati Kadav plans on shaping genre filmmaking within the confines of Hindi cinema
Kadav is quickly becoming that filmmaker who dabbles in genres, Hindi cinema rarely makes an effort to accommodate. Her voice has a distinct whimsicality to it.
Firefly Lane review: Netflix drama is high on saccharine and schmaltz, low on narrative consistency
Some genuinely heartwarming moments aside, Firefly Lane is like an unsalted bag of popcorn, that you gobble up during a heated episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, but don't particularly remember having.
Uberto Pasolini’s Nowhere Special, screening at IFFK 2021, is moving without being melodramatic
This film about a father and a son is designed as "sad" but not "depressing."