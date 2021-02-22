The Simpsons bring back Mrs Krabappel in 969th episode as tribute to late Marcia Wallace

The Simpsons' 969th episode features #MarciaWallace's voice as Mrs Krabappel taken from previous instalments of the show.

Marcia Wallace unexpectedly passed away in 2013 leaving The Simpsons producers surprised. The makers then decided that Wallace's character (Bart’s teacher) and Ned Flanders’ second wife Edna Krabappel, would also die.

But the fact that Wallace and Mrs. Krabappel didn’t get a proper send-off, always bugged The Simpsons executive producer Al Jean. In the Sunday's episode titled Diary Queen, Bart finally finds Mr. Krabappel's diary and discovered how much faith she had in him. The Simpsons' 969th episode features Wallace's voice taken from previous instalments.

As per executive producer Al Jean, he used two previously used lines from Wallace and fitted them into the story. Due to this, Wallace has also been credited with the guest appearance on the episode.

According to Variety, Jean didn't know Wallace was that ill until very close to when she passed away. So, the team never got the chance to give a proper goodbye to her in the show and this is a small attempt to do that. He added, Wallace was so beloved by everybody on the show that the team just sort of wanted to give her one last moment on the show in her memory.

The death of Mrs Krabappel has already been mentioned on The Simpsons but the reason behind the character's death won't be revealed, Jean shared further.

Wallace, who won an Emmy Award for outstanding voiceover performance in the show in 1992, passed away at the age of 70. She was also known for appearing in shows like The Bob Newhart Show, ALF, Full House, Taxi and Murphy Brown.

Late Marica Wallace’s final episode of The Simpsons aired in March 2014. Mrs. Krabappel’s death made Flanders a widower for the second time, following the death of his first wife, Maude.