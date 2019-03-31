The Silence trailer: Kiernan Shipka, Stanley Tucci's Netflix horror film is strikingly similar to A Quiet Place

Netflix's The Chilling Adventures of Sabrina star Kiernan Shipka will be seen in yet another horror offering from the streaming giant. The first trailer from The Silence was unveiled on 29 March, and it looks strikingly similar to Emily Blunt and John Krasinski's 2018 sleeper hit, A Quiet Place.

The trailer spotlights 16-year old Ally Andrews (Kiernan Shipka), who loses her auditory abilities at the age of 13. In a post-apocalyptic world, she and her family must escape terrifying bat-like creatures that hunt their prey using sound. To make matters worse, they encounter a sinister cult who are determined to exploit Ally's heightened senses, who has now learnt to live in silence. Apart from Shipka, Stanley Tucci, Miranda Otto, Kate Trotter, Kyle Breitkopf and John Corbett also feature in key roles in The Silence.

Based on Tim Lebbon's acclaimed 2015 horror novel, The Silence has been directed by John R Leonetti (of Annabelle fame) from a script penned by Carey Van Dyke and Shane Van Dyke.

Netflix has earlier delved into the sensory-horror subgenre with Sandra Bullock-starrer Bird Box, where the protagonist embarks on a perilous journey with her foster children down a dangerous river, all with their eyes closed.

The Silence will be released on Netflix on 10 April, 2019

Watch The Silence's trailer here.

Updated Date: Mar 31, 2019 11:45:58 IST