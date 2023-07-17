Balaji Telefilms has officially announced the commencement of the highly anticipated shoot for their upcoming film, “Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2″ (LSD 2). Set to captivate audiences worldwide, this sequel is slated to hit theaters on February 16, 2024, delivering an unforgettable and exhilarating experience.

Taking to social media, they shared “Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2 starts Rolling Now! Welcome to Love in the times of the Internet.”

Love, Sex aur Dhokha 2” explores the complexities of relationships and unveils the hidden facets of modern-day love in the era of the Internet. Through a gripping narrative and compelling performances, the film promises to delve deeper into the themes of love, betrayal, and the consequences of our technologically driven world.

Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2 is Presented by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Cult Movies. The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor and is Directed by Dibakar Banerjee.

In 2010, Ektaa R Kapoor and Dibakar Banerjee broke new ground with Love Sex aur Dhokha, an experimental film about the impact of digital technology that touched upon some riveting subjects including MMS scandals, honour killing and sting operations. At a time the industry was comfortable making run-of-the-mill cinema; the industry’s most powerful female producer stepped up and dared to be different.