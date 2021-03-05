The Serpent trailer: Tahar Rahim portrays conman Charles Sobhraj in Netflix series

The Serpent will stream from 2 April, on Netflix.

Netflix is here with another intriguing story. The trailer of the crime thriller series The Serpent was dropped on the internet. It features The Mauritanian fame actor Tahar Rahim as the protagonist. The story is based on real events revolving around infamous serial conman Charles Sobhraj and his girlfriend Marie-Andrée Leclerc’s (played by Jenna Coleman).

In the trailer, it is seen how Charles and his girlfriend pretend to be gem dealers and tread paths from one country to another, conning and murdering people. They also pretend to make ‘friends’ before committing their crime. Charles is identified as a ‘serpent’ who changes his identities in order to never get caught.

For the unversed, Tahar recently turned out to be a Golden Globes nominee for The Mauritanian. His performance was widely appreciated by the fans and roping him for this thrilling role looks like a good choice. In fact, the star had ‘hoped’ for more interesting roles when he got to know about his ‘best actor’ nomination at the award ceremony. EW quoted him saying that if it helped him to open up the range of offers to actors from different backgrounds, it would be great. He also stated that it was important for him.

Speaking of his role as Charles, he told Express.co.uk, “It’s a very complicated character to portray, it's easier to get out of a character, sometimes than to get in. I remember I struggled the two first weeks, it was hard for me to capture him to understand him”.

He added, “When I build a character, I start from inside. And this time - we had been talking back and forth - I came to realise that I should start from outside. And that's what we've done, we talked about him a lot, read a lot of things about him, pictures, videos”.

