After spilling the beans about their love story and unveiling their subsequent lives in the royal family, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are back with the second volume of their say-it-all docu-series Harry & Meghan. In the first volume of the show, we witnessed how the Duke and Duchess of Sussex struggled to come to terms with the royal protocols and the unending scrutiny by paparazzi and the general public. Now in the second volume, Prince Harry looks all set to aim his guns at his older brother and Prince of Wales William. Ahead of the release of the final episodes of the docu-series, Netflix dropped the trailer for the latest installments of Harry & Meghan. In the trailer, Prince Harry can be heard accusing the royal family of “institutional gaslighting.” Not just this, but the Duke claimed that they were “happy to lie to protect my brother but were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us”.

For those who don’t know, last week when makers dropped the trailer of the first three installments of the series, it escalated the row between the two brothers. Now the two are reportedly no longer on speaking terms. The latest trailer has surely worsened things even further. The second trailer of Harry & Meghan opens with the Duke saying, “I wonder what would’ve happened to us if we had not got out when we did.” After this Meghan was heard saying that their security was “pulled”, resulting in the whole world knowing about their whereabouts. The trailer also included a selfie video of Harry that he took while jetting off on “freedom flight,” which presumably took him out of the United Kingdom. A clip in the trailer video shows Meghan saying, “I wasn’t being thrown to the wolves, I was being fed to the wolves.”



In the video, Harry claims that while lies were being told to protect his brother Prince Harry—who was the heir to the throne, none of them said the truth to protect him. Harry said, “They were happy to lie to protect my brother. They were never willing, to tell the truth, to protect us.” The trailer video comes to the conclusion with Harry claiming that he has always felt that “this was a fight worth fighting for.”

Earlier, the first volume of the docuseries upset the royal family, after they were accused of being “racist.” The first volume of the series premiered on Netflix on 8 December, while the second volume, which includes the final three episodes, premiered on 15 December on the OTT platform.

