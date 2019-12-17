The second, super-dramatic Tanhaji trailer drops today

Tanhaji Malusare, a man who kept his soil before him, inspires the nation with his extraordinary journey which made him part of the pages of history. The magnum opus 'Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior' is encapsulating one of the brave wars of the Marathas and that of the life of Tanhaji, which changed the map of the country.

The visual extravaganza Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (also in 3D) shares various facets of Tanhaji's life and his win against the Mughals. The first trailer which received a lot of accolades kept everyone excited to watch this great spectacle. The marvelous visuals and the gripping storyline has got the audiences asking for more. On special demand, the makers have created a second trailer to give a little extra sneak-peek into the epic saga.

The second trailer of the film will be out today!

Ajay Devgn starrer Tanhaji - The Unsung Warrior produced by Ajay Devgn’s ADF and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series, directed by Om Raut, will release on 10th January, 2020.

*TODAY, GET READY FOR BHAYANKAR YUDH!*

Updated Date: Dec 17, 2019 14:41:59 IST