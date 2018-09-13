The Romanoffs trailer: Amazon series shows 'royal blood dilutes over time but the poison survives'

Amazon Prime Video dropped a new trailer for Mad Men creator Matthew Weiner's new anthology series The Romanoffs, and admirers of his late, lamented AMC drama will surely want to tune in when it premieres in October.

Inspired by Russia’s notorious royal family, the eight-episode drama revolves eight different characters who claim to be its descendants. Each episode will be set in a different location with a different cast and different stories to tell.

The trailer is a mash-up of all of these stories, set to some delightful classical music and voice-overs. One character remarks all she really wants is for the family line to continue. But being a part of the family can have disastrous consequences as a character's son questions, "So you ruined your life because we come from a long line of rich a**holes?"

The royal name often disrupts these characters' personal lives as Radha Mitchell's character notes, "You'd think that royal blood dilutes over time. But the poison survives."

The Romanoffs also stars Aaron Eckhart, Isabelle Huppert, Diane Lane, Amanda Peet, Jack Huston, Andrew Rannells, Paul Reiser and Kathryn Hahn as well as some familiar faces from Mad Men — Christina Hendricks, John Slattery and Jay R Ferguson — among others.

The show premieres on 12 October on Amazon Prime Video.

Watch the trailer here.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2018 13:52 PM