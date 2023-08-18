The rising obsession with a sensation called 'Barbie Botox' and how the film 'Barbie' could be the inspiration
The obsession to look beautiful, age notwithstanding, is appalling. Apparently, ’embrace with grace’ doesn’t apply when it comes to age. For many, it’s still not a number, they wish to look youthful, and Botox is the go-to procedure for that. And after the release of the Hollywood blockbuster Barbie, TikTok’s latest beauty obsession is called Barbie Botox.
A content creator speaks up
A story by CNN quoted a content creator named Isabelle Lux saying, “I was thinking the whole time, ‘If it goes right, this is going to be great and I can’t wait to share it (online). If this goes wrong, I better warn people. So basically I figured no matter what happens, I’m going to tell people.’ And God, I just prayed it went well.”
Side-effects of the procedure
Dr. Parisha Acharya, lead cosmetic doctor at the London medical aesthetics clinic Waterhouse Young, told CNN, “When Botox is injected into a muscle, it stops the connection to the nerve. Over time it leads to a weakening and paralysis of the muscle. Indirectly, the muscle shrinks away.”
Popularity of Barbie Botox
The hashtag #BarbieBotox has over 7 million views on TikTok. Acharya takes the credit for the hashtag and says, “It came from the idea that you would look more like a Barbie when you get it done, which I don’t think is a bad thing. It elongates the neck, slims the shoulders and creates a very delicate physique when it’s done properly.”
She added, “I think that you need to go to a surgeon or a medical doctor. If you’re not able to get it done at the right place, I would say it’s honestly not worth it.”
Barbie burns the box-office
Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theaters, “Barbie” sailed past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed “Wonder Woman.”
“As distribution chiefs, we’re not often rendered speechless by a film’s performance, but Barbillion has blown even our most optimistic predictions out of the water,” said Jeff Goldstein and Andrew Cripps, who oversee domestic and international distribution for the studio, in a joint statement.