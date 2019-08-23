The Report trailer: Adam Driver gears up to investigate CIA torture claims post 9/11 in political thriller

Amazon Studios have unveiled the first teaser trailer of The Report, which follows a Senate staffer investigating claims of torture by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) following the harrowing 9/11 terrorist attacks in the US.

Written and directed by Scott Z Burns, the film stars Adam Driver, Annette Bening, Ted Levine, Michael C Hall, Tim Blake Nelson, Corey Stoll, Maura Tierney, and Jon Hamm in lead roles.

Adam Driver plays Daniel Jones, the Senate staffer tasked to lead an investigation into the CIA's Detention and Interrogation Program, created in the aftermath of 9/11. As he continues his investigation, he is horrified at the brutal methods they dub as 'enhanced interrogation techniques'.

"After 9/11, everyone was scared; scared it might happen again. It was my second day of grad school. Next day, I changed all my classes to National Security,” Jones narrates in the beginning of the trailer. The scene swiftly shifts to Jones' boss, Senator Dianne Feinstein (Bening), who is assured the "CIA destroyed tapes of interrogations of Al Qaeda detainees." Hence, he instructs Jones to "find out what was on the tapes," and "why they were destroyed.”

"When Jones and the Senate Intelligence Committee attempt to release the results from his investigation, however, the CIA and White House go to great lengths to prevent the truth from getting out," reads the official description.

The Report had its world premiere at the Sundance Film Festival, where it opened to rave reviews. After its premiere, Amazon Studios bought the movie for $14 million, reports Variety. Produced by Steven Soderbergh, The Report is slated for a theatrical release on 15 November, after which it will stream on Amazon Prime Video, beginning on 29 November.

(Read — Firstpost at Sundance highlights: From spotlight on Asian, female filmmakers to A24-Amazon battle)

Watch the trailer here





Updated Date: Aug 23, 2019 16:02:52 IST