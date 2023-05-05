The Red Sea Labs & The Red Sea International Film Festival (Red Sea IFF) have partnered with the Marcheì du Film – Festival de Cannes to launch the inaugural Cannes Makers program, running from 22 to 24 May 2023 in Cannes.

This new three-day program in the heart of the Cannes Film Market 2023 is aimed at a new generation of professionals seeking personalized coaching to structure their early career, bring them key networking opportunities, and strengthen the development of their professional skills with a particular focus on the international sales process.

Eight participants were selected from across the globe among the more than 250 applications received from 65 countries. The selection featured talented filmmakers from Saudi Arabia: Raghad Bajbaa, Shahd Abonamai, and Marwan Elshafie, a Saudi resident from Egypt. These filmmakers were selected by Red Sea Labs – a platform established by the Red Sea Film Foundation to provide comprehensive support to filmmakers in realizing their creative vision and bringing their projects to life from inception to production.

Following Cannes, all participants will reunite for a second session of Cannes Makers as part of the Red Sea Labs program to be held at the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, which runs from 30 November – 9 December 2023. This program extension in Jeddah will continue to focus on international sales but with a special emphasis on the Middle East.

The aim of this new mentoring program is to shape the new generation of film industry leaders by fostering collaboration across borders, connecting participants with key industry experts, and nurturing their drive to thrive.

Cannes Makers will allow participants to interact with the different professions involved in the sale/distribution/release of films from the entire process of creating a film, from writing and development to production and meeting an audience. The program will also address issues impacting the industry, including diversity, inclusion, representation, and sustainability.

Mohammed Al Turki, CEO of the Red Sea Film Foundation, said: “We are delighted to partner with the Marcheì du Film, one of the largest and most respected film markets in the world. The Cannes Makers program supports the Red Sea’s objectives to support, promote, and celebrate a new generation of storytellers and further strengthen our ties within the industry as we rapidly evolve. I’m proud to see filmmakers from Saudi Arabia included in the selection, this is the perfect platform for them to develop and collaborate with filmmakers and industry professionals from around the world.”

The chosen participants consist of young professionals in the film industry, as well as students or interns under 30 from Saudi Arabia and Europe.

Shahd Abonamai – Saudi Arabia

Raghad Bajbaa – Saudi Arabia

Marawan Elshafie – Saudi Arabia, Egypt

… in addition to:

Eyva Cibreville-Octaville – France

Angel Lama – Nepal

Darya Levchenko – Ukraine

Clemens Meyer – Germany

Alphonse Morain – France

Noa Nwande – France

Scaly Mamoun – Morocco

Errika Zacharopoulou – Greece

The Marché du Film – Festival de Cannes opens its doors on 16 May 2023, with the film market running until 24 May and the Festival concluding its activities on 27 May.

