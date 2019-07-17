The Red Sea Diving Resort trailer: Chris Evans plays undercover agent leading a rescue mission in Netflix film

The Infinity saga might have found its conclusion, but Chris Evans aka Captain America is not done saving the world yet. The actor will be seen in Netflix's upcoming drama The Red Sea Diving Resort, based on the true story of how Ethiopian refugees were rescued during the country's civil war in the '70s and '80s.

Evans plays Ari Levinson, a Mossad agent working with an Ethiopian national, played by Michael Kenneth Williams, to rescue Jewish-Ethiopian refugees from Sudan in 1981. Inspired by the book Mossad Exodus by Gad Shimron, the film is set in '80s and bought to screen by Israeli director Gideon Raff. Ari is the leader of an undercover team of international agents, who, along with brave local Kabede Bimro, set out to smuggle a group of refugees from Sudan to Israel – in the midst of a revolutionary uprising and subsequent civil war – by using a deserted holiday retreat as a front.

While talking about the film's plotline, Raff told USA Today, “During the day, the agents would entertain hotel guests, tourists and divers from all over the world. Then at night, they would go out into very dangerous areas and risk their lives in order to help the Ethiopians. The story of Ethiopian Jews' journey to Israel is one of great courage and sacrifice."

Here is the synopsis in which Raff described the story as “the story of a family, long separated, coming together, an example of how much better the world is when people reach out a helping hand.”

Raff has previously directed and written Homeland (2011) and Prisoners Of War (2009). He will also helm the upcoming Netflix series The Spy.

In addition to Evans and Williams, the film also stars Haley Bennett, Alessandro Nivola, Michiel Huisman, Chris Chalk, Greg Kinnear and Ben Kingsley. The Red Sea Diving Resort is slated to release on 31 July on Netflix.

