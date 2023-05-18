Sonakshi Sinha, the versatile Bollywood actress, has currently taken the OTT world by storm with her debut web-series Dahaad. Much like her real life persona, her character in the show is unapologetic and real. Sonakshi portrays the character of Anjali Bhati, a fearless cop who rides her bullet motorcycle to work every day and commands authority in her own right. To bring authenticity to her role as a judo champion, Sonakshi went through intensive training leaving no stone unturned.

While it was just one scene in the series, Sonakshi’s commitment to her craft and dedication to detail led her to train rigorously for months to perfect the movements required for the judo sequences. She wanted to ensure that her portrayal of Anjali Bhati felt real and believable, and her efforts have not gone unnoticed by the audience.

Speaking about her preparation for the role, Sonakshi shared, “The role came with a lot of challenges, from learning a new dialect, riding a bike and even learning Judo. But what I can say is that these intense workshops have only shaped me to give a better performance and relate to the character in every way. I wanted to play the part, and play it right. And once that uniform comes on, everything changes. You get this sense of authority and power. And then that’s it, rest everything fell into place.”

As Sonakshi continues to captivate audiences with her compelling performances and dedication to her craft, it is evident that she is a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry.

“Dahaad” has garnered immense popularity, with viewers considering it a binge-worthy show. Sonakshi’s character has been well-received, and her portrayal of Anjali Bhati has resonated deeply with the audience. The series has cemented Sonakshi’s presence in the OTT space and further showcased her versatility as an actress.