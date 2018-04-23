The Rain trailer: Netflix original shows young siblings struggling to survive in a post-apocalyptic world

In what could be called an attempt to strengthen its foothold in foreign-language content, Netflix has released the trailer of its maiden Danish original series, The Rain. The premise of the show is eerie — two siblings emerge from the comforts of their bunker six years after a deadly virus carried by the rain wipes out most of the population in the Scandinavian region.

There is no sign of their father, who left to get to to the bottom of the epidemic, never to return. Therefore, when the siblings finally come out of their loft, they find a group of young survivors and take off with them to look for others or any signs of life in general.

What you see in the trailer is the group's coming to terms with the post-apocalyptic world where human emotions still gets the better of them. Soon enough, they realise that although they are all essentially free from society's norms and expectations, human tendencies and motivations are still driving their actions. With a striking background score and intriguing visuals, The Rain looks promising. And then of course, the question still looms large: What if it rains again?

Created by Jannik Tai Mosholt, Esben Toft Jacobsen and Christian Potalivo, The Rain looks like it could revive Netflix's overwhelming presence in original content department which has been a little shaky lately, with perhaps Wild Wild Country being an exception. The show stars Alba August, Mikkel Boe Følsgaard, Lucas Lynggaard Tønnesen, Lars Simonsen, Iben Hjejle, Angela Bundalovic, Sonny Lindberg among others and will be available to stream from 4 May 2018.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Apr 23, 2018 17:11 PM