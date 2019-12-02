The Pussycat Dolls to go on reunion tour in 2020, perform together on finale of UK's X Factor: Celebrity

Girl group The Pussycat Dolls will share the stage almost a decade after they disbanded. The announcement was made by an excited Nicole Scherzinger on 29 November.

The PCD Reunion tour will start from Dublin, Ireland on 5 April, 2020, and end at London's O2 Arena on 17 April.

Besides Scherzinger, Carmit Bachar, Ashley Roberts, Jessica Sutta, Melody Thornton, and Kimberly Wyatt are part of The Pussycat Dolls.

Here is Scherzinger's announcement

I am very excited to share that we are back, baby! The #PCDReunion tour kicks off in the UK in April 2020! Tickets are on-sale this Sunday at 10am. What show are you coming to?! ‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/fuwtunNmzf — Nicole Scherzinger (@NicoleScherzy) November 28, 2019

According to Vulture, The Pussycat Dolls reunited on the stage of UK's X Factor: Celebrity finale, where Scherzinger is on the judge's panel. The girl group, which was founded in 1995, broke up in 2010, two years after the release of their second album Doll Domination.

In their appearance on the show, they performed their ever-so popular tunes 'Buttons', 'When I Grow Up,' 'Don’t Cha,' and debuted a new composition, 'React.' However, Thornton was absent from the reunion performance.

"Mel's got a lot of projects going on in life. She was included in all of this, she's our sister, the door is always open, but it just wasn't the right timing for her right now. We wish her well," Roberts had recently told BBC.

Since the group broke up, Wyatt moved to London while Roberts appeared on several reality shows, and is now a presenter on Heart radio. Scherzinger pursued her solo singing career, and released hit songs like 'Don't Hold Your Breath.'

Here is a snippet from The Pussycat Doll's performance on X Factor

Updated Date: Dec 02, 2019 13:45:56 IST