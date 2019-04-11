The Plot Against America: Winona Ryder, John Turturro to star in new HBO mini-series from David Simon

Winona Ryder will soon share screen space with John Turturro, Anthony Boyle, Zoe Kazan, Morgan Spector, Caleb Malis, and Azhy Robertson in HBO's upcoming mini-series The Plot Against America. According to Variety, the show is an adaptation of Philip Roth's novel by David Simon and Ed Burns.

The series will imagine an alternate American history told through the eyes of a working-class Jewish family in New Jersey as they watch the political rise of Charles Lindbergh, an aviator hero and xenophobic populist, who defeats Franklin D Roosevelt, becomes president and turns the nation towards fascism. The Hollywood Reporter writes that the show's production began on 10 April.

Ryder will be seen as Evelyn Finkel, an unmarried woman, whose plans are pushed back by ten years as she has to look after her ill mother. Turturro plays Rabbi Lionel Bengelsdorf, a Lindbergh supporter, whose sudden attention is exhilarating for her. Kazan portrays Elizabeth "Bess" Levin, Evelyn's younger sister, described as an insightful mother and homemaker, who tries to protect her family from the volatile political climate. Spector is Bess's husband Herman, who tries to maintain normalcy in his life despite the unfavourable circumstances taking over his country. Boyle essays the role of Alvin, Herman's orphaned nephew while Robertson is Levin, the youngest child in the Levin family.

Newcomer Malis will portray Bess and Herman's son, Sandy, who rebels against his family's ideologies and becomes a Lindbergh supporter.

Updated Date: Apr 11, 2019 20:09:30 IST

