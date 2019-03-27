You are here:

The Perfect Date trailer: Noah Centineo plays the ideal partner in Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy

FP Staff

Mar 27, 2019 12:39:06 IST

Netflix released the trailer of Noah Centineo's The Perfect Date on 26 March. The romantic comedy is Centineo's third Netflix outing after his breakout role in To All the Boys I've Loved Before and Sierra Burgess Is a Loser. He is also set to star in To All The Boys... sequel with co-star Lana Condor and Charlie's Angels reboot, among others.

Noah Centineo in a still from The Perfect Date. Image from Twitter @DailyTens

Centineo plays Brooks Rattigan, who aspires to "date the most popular girl, drive the nicest car and go to the fanciest school". Though he has good grades, he does not have the money to fund his Ivy League school dream. He works at a fast food joint and one day overhears a customer complaining about his uncle paying him to escort his cousin for a school dance. So, Brooks offers to pose as Celia's boyfriend (Laura Marano) for money. The date is a success and he is later struck with the idea to create an app where anyone can pay him to play the perfect stand-in boyfriend for any occasion.

The trailer ends with his voiceover saying, "I've been so many people these past few months. A cowboy, an art connoisseur and a bad friend. It's time to figure out who I am and what I want."

Chris Nelson has directed the rom-com, written by Steve Bloom and Randal Green. Riverdale's Camila Mendes and Matt Walsh are also a part of the star cast/

The Perfect Date premieres on 12 April.

 

 

