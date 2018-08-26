The Old Man & the Gun trailer: Robert Redford, Tom Waits, Danny Glover unite to pull off multiple heists

Robert Redford's last performance of his career in The Old Man & the Gun will be as a bank robber on the run.

Having spent all his life locked up and sixteen breakouts to his credit, the protagonist (played by Redford) is obviously no novice. What's distinct about this particular criminal though is his charming persona which he puts to use to woo Sissy Spacek.

Based on the true story of Forrest Tucker, a criminal who managed to escape from the San Quentin penitentiary at the ripe age of 70 to carry out a series of bank heists despite his age. The general public's perception of Tucker was akin to that of a celebrity. They were fascinated by this aging criminal and his blatant disregard for the authorities.

In the film, Redford, who plays Tucker, teams up with two more criminals (played by Tom Waits and Danny Glover) to complete the task. They also run into Casey Affleck's detective, who finds himself in awe of Redford's psyche in his own pursuit of the criminal.

Written and directed by David Lowery as a follow up to 2017's A Ghost Story, The Old Man & the Gun takes on a more likeable tone. The film is slated to hit theatres on 28 September.

Watch the trailer here:

Updated Date: Aug 26, 2018 16:39 PM