The Office, Friends reportedly surpass Netflix Originals to become most-watched shows on streaming platform

For all the big bucks that Netflix spends in churning out original content for audiences around the globe, one of the most popular series streamed on the service is a title that existed long before Netflix began streaming shows: The Office.

According to a report compiled by The Wall Street Journal using Nielsen data from 2018, Netflix users spent more time watching The Office than any other show on the streaming platform last year surpassing another popular TV sitcom Friends, which nabbed the second spot.

However, the report further states that The Office's hard-earned No. 1 spot may soon vanish from Netflix, because the show’s owner, NBCUniversal, is starting a competitive streaming service.

But hours after the reveal, Netflix's official Twitter account clarified on social media that the beloved American sitcom is definitely here to stay.

Hello it's me with your regularly scheduled reminder that The Office will be on Netflix until 2021 — at least! — Netflix US (@netflix) April 24, 2019

The US adaptation of the classic British mockumentary has become a fan favourite due to its charm and hilarity with a whole heap of loveable and often baffling bunch of characters. The Office is one of the most bingeable shows to date with many fans claiming to have watched it over and over and over again.

The Journal further claimed that (according to a Nielsen report) the most-watched Netflix originals were Orange Is the New Black and Ozark, but that their numbers fell behind behind the licensed series like The Office, Friends, and Grey’s Anatomy.

