The Office: Cricketer Yuvraj Singh to make special appearance on Hotstar's Hindi remake

Former cricketer Yuvraj Singh is set to make a special appearance in Hotstar Specials' The Office.

The flamboyant batsman had recently announced his retirement from the international cricket.

With the show, which is an official adaptation of the international series, The Office, Yuvraj has attempted to do something "exciting", the makers said.

"I have tried my hand at something that is fun and exciting. The curiosity about what I'm doing with Hotstar Specials new show The Office ends today. I've had a lot of fun shooting for something special with the cast of the show; and I hope people enjoy watching it stream now to know more," the former cricketer said in a statement.

The Office features Mukul Chadda as Jagdeep Chadda, the boss of Wilkins Chawla paper company. The same character, named Michael Scott, was played to global fame by Steve Carell in the US version.

The Indian version also stars Gauahar Khan, Ranvir Shorey, Gopal Datt, Sayandeep Sengupta, Samridhi Dewan, Priyanka Setia, Abhinav Sharma, Gavin Methalaka, Preeti Kochar, Sunil Jetly, Chien Ho Liao, Nehpal Gautam and Mayur Bansiwal, among others.

When the trailer was launched, fans on social media expressed scepticism but Mukul doesn't see it as criticism as no one has seen the show yet.

"These comments on Twitter aren't based on anyone who has watched the show. So I don't take it seriously. I found some comments hilarious. At some basic level, this is coming from the space of deep love for the series. I get the apprehension, but I'm not daunted by it. I care what people say about the show once they see it. I can't wait for the show to be out and for people to see it with an open mind," Mukul told PTI.

The actor said the makers have adapted the show skilfully to Indian context.

"A friend of mine told me she took five years to forgive Steve Carell for what he did to the character of David Brent in UK's The Office. So I do get the fandom. I've been a fan of shows as well and I know that feeling. But we have adapted the show very well here," he said.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jun 30, 2019 10:16:07 IST