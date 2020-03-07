The Obamas, Russo Brothers to adapt Mohsin Hamid's 2017 bestseller, Exit West

Venom actor Riz Ahmed is in negotiations to star in the celluloid adaptation of Pakistani author Mohsin Hamid’s 2017 best-selling book, Exit West. The project is to be produced by Michelle and Barack Obama’s Higher Ground Productions. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Avengers: Endgame directing duo Joe and Anthony Russo are also on board the project as producers.

French filmmaker Yann Demange is being eyed by the makers to helm the project.

The story, which has elements of fantasy and magical realism, is about a young couple, Saeed and Nadia, living in an unnamed city amid a civil war who flee using a system of magical doors that lead to different locations around the globe. The official synopsis describes the novel as "a heartfelt and radical act of hope-a novel to restore your faith in humanity and in the power of imagination."

If finalised, Ahmed, 37, will take on the role of Saeed. The actor and the author had previously collaborated on 2012 political thriller drama The Reluctant Fundamentalist. The film was also an adaptation of Hamid’s most well-known novel yet, which landed him a Man Booker Prize nomination.

Ahmed most recently featured in Mowgli Mogul, which he had also co-written.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 12:07:09 IST