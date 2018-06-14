The Nun teaser: Spin-off starring Taissa Farmiga 'darkest chapter' of The Conjuring franchise

The official teaser trailer of The Nun was released online on Wednesday.

The teaser begins with Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene describing her visions of a nun. She, along with Demian Bichre as Father Burke, is sent to an abbey in Romania to investigate the death of a young nun.

The leading lady of the horror flick also took to Twitter to share the teaser.

Here we go!!! #TheNunMovie official teaser trailer 😱🙏🏼 out now!! ➡️ https://t.co/oib3auHAfC — Taissa Farmiga (@taissafarmiga) June 13, 2018

This is the fifth installment in The Conjuring franchise after the 2013 film of the same name followed by its 2016 sequel and its spin-off films about the haunted doll titled Annabelle and Annabelle 2. The demonic nun Valak, who came to life from a painting and terrorised paranormal investigator Lorraine Warren (Vera Farmiga) in The Conjuring 2, is back in The Nun.

Bonnie Aarons will reprise her role as Valak and the Game of Thrones actress Charlotte Hope stars as the Romanian abbey's Sister Victoria. This film will also mark Farmiga's return to the horror genre after starring in Ryan Murphy's American Horror Story.

Co-written by Gary Dauberman of It-fame and The Conjuring director James Wan, and directed by Corin Hardy best known for The Hallow, The Nun will hit theatres on 7 September.

Watch the teaser here.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 11:43 AM