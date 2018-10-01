The Nun soars past $330 mn at the global box office, sets new record for Conjuring franchise

Horror film The Nun crossed $330 million at the global box office on Sunday, making it September's highest earning film.

The latest fright fest in the popular Conjuring series has raked in $221 million at the international market while earning $109 million in the US, reports Deadline. According to Variety, the film has claimed the top position at the international box office four weeks in a row.

Warner Bros. horror spin-off has chalked up a franchise record, besting The Conjuring 2's $320 million global haul.

The Nun delves into the shocking origin of the demonic nun Valak, who first made her evil presence known in The Conjuring 2. When a young nun at a cloistered abbey in Romania takes her own life, a priest with a haunted past and a novitiate on the threshold of her final vows are sent by the Vatican to investigate. Together they uncover the order’s unholy secret. Risking not only their lives but their faith and their very souls, they confront a malevolent force in the form of a nun, as the abbey becomes a horrific battleground between the living and the damned.

Produced by James Wan and Peter Safran, the film stars Demian Bichir as Father Burke, Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene, and Jonas Bloquet as local villager Frenchie. The cast also includes Charlotte Hope as the abbey’s Sister Victoria, Ingrid Bisu as Sister Oana, and Bonnie Aarons, reprising her role from The Conjuring 2 as the title character.

