Star Cast: Bonnie Aarons, Taissa Farmiga, Storm Reid, Anna Popplewell, Jonas Bloquet

Director: Michael Chaves

Language: English

The Conjuring Universe has been associated with some big names and jump scares. But however, many parts of it have turned out to be mediocre due to a one-paced narrative. The Nun 2 takes us to Tarascon, France four years after the first part is set in Romania.

Well, if you have watched the first part, you’ll recall that Maurice (Jonas Bloquet) was possessed by the demonic Nun in Valak (Bonnie Aarons), the second installment carries forward from there. By possessing Maurice, the Nun kills people to find a MacGuffin. Sister Irene (Taissa Farmiga) & Sister Debra (Storm Reid) have returned to investigate this after a series of killings of Fathers and Nuns. Since the duo have a connection with Maurice they go all out to save Maurice while killing Valak.

If you compare the film with the first part, it has undoubtedly taken a good leap. However, with similar patterns of jump scares and unnecessary goriness (especially in the second half), it fails to deliver anything new or substantial.

Director Michael Chaves’ last two outings as a director – The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It, The Curse of La Llorona were not impressive affairs and with The Nun 2, he has delivered a hattrick of forgetful films.

Talking about the performances, Bonnie Aarons returns as Valak but this time she fails to chills down our spine as the makers overexposed her too early, which left us with no mystery. Taissa Farmiga, the most important character of the film aka Sister Irene, plays her part well but unfortunately, her character lacks depth compared to its prequel. Jonas Bloquet delivers what is expected from him.

On the whole, The Nun 2 is filled with typical horror cliches, which is strictly enjoyable if you are a fan of The Conjuring Universe.

Rating: 2.5 (out of 5 stars)

The Nun 2 is playing in cinemas near you