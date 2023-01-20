The Night Manager Trailer: Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur's series keeps you hooked

The trailer of Anil Kapoor and Aditya Roy Kapur’s highly anticipated web series, The Night Manager is finally out. Featuring the lead actors alongside Sobhita Dhulipala, the show is an official remake of the acclaimed British series of the same starring Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie. While the trailer has been released on Friday, 20 January, the show will be released on Disney Plus Hotstar on 17 February 2023. Speaking about the show, the Indian version has taken its liberties from the original one, further putting Aditya Roy Kapur into Hiddleston’s role and Anil Kapoor in Hugh Laurie’s.

Notably, the show revolves around the story of an arms dealer and a former soldier who gets posted as a ‘night manager’ at a hotel to secretly infiltrate the criminal’s circle and win his confidence. While Aditya plays the role of ‘Shantanu Sengupta’ – the night manager, Anil Kapoor plays the role of the arms dealer – ‘Shailendra Rungta or Shelly’.

The trailer begins by showing Aditya in a snowy mountainous region followed by multiple explosions seemingly made by Shelly (Anil Kapoor). Further, as Shelly boasts about being far away from Indian intelligence, it is then followed by Aditya being hired for keeping track of the arms dealer (Anil Kapoor). The following part revolves around how Shaan creates a bond with Shelly, only to get caught in a fix. The trailer gives glimpses of Sobhita Dhulipala, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee, and Ravi Behl’s characters.

Check it out here:

An official logline has been also added to the trailer that reads, “A dreaded arms dealer, a night manager and a dangerous game of love and betrayal – it’s showtime!”

Earlier, several posters of the series were also released by the makers, to reveal their first look from the series. Notably, the original version of The Night Manager is already a big hit across the globe and has also won several awards at the 74th Golden Globe Awards.

