The Night House trailer: Rebecca Hall's aggrieved widow is terrorised by visions of her husband

The Night House, which had originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year, will now release in the theatres on 16 July.

The much-anticipated trailer of The Night House, starring Rebecca Hall, has been released by the makers on Sunday, 29 March. Hall plays a woman named Beth grieving the loss of her husband. She is living in the remote lakeside home where she starts experiencing her late husband’s visions. Beth begins a search to find the truth and unravels a mystery about her husband’s past which will shock you.

Besides Hall, the movie also stars Sarah Goldberg, Vondie Curtis Hall, Evan Jonigkeit, and Stacy Martin. It is directed by David Bruckner who has helmed horror films like V/H/S, Southbound, and The Ritual. The film is written by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski who are known for the hit teen horror-drama Super Dark Times.

The film had originally premiered at the Sundance Film Festival last year. According to Rotten Tomatoes, 88% of 24 critics have given the film positive reviews. Hall’s performance was especially appreciated.

The movie premieres in theatres on 16 July.

Hall‘s most iconic role was in Christopher Nolan's thriller film The Prestige. In 2008, she starred in Woody Allen's romantic comedy-drama Vicky Cristina Barcelona. She received a Golden Globe nomination for Best Actress for this film.

Some of her most popular films are Ron Howard's historical drama Frost/Nixon (2008), Ben Affleck's crime drama The Town (2010), The Awakening (2011), Iron Man 3 (2013), Transcendence (2014), the psychological thriller The Gift (2015), and Wonder Woman (2017).

Check out the trailer here