There were reports doing the rounds that KGF star Yash would not be a part of Nitesh Tiwari’s Ramayana, however, the reports seem to be untrue. As per an internal independent industry source, “The reports of Yash not doing Ramayana are absolutely baseless. Please wait for one of the biggest casting coups to be announced when the Ramayana team officially does it.”

Being one of the biggest films of Indian cinema, Nitesh Tiwari’s directorial Ramayana is a film that everyone is keenly eyeing on. While the film has been hovering in the buzzing town for many reasons, the makers are keeping all the information close to their hearts and not revealing much to the masses which is constantly rising the excitement of this humungous mythological epic among the audience.

The producer Namit Malhotra and director Nitesh Tiwari are working day and night to make this magnum opus come to the big screens in a way that justifies the mega-scale of this project.

After Om Raut’s version of the epic Ramayana, Adipurush, it’s now time for another version and this time by Nitesh Tiwari. A report by Pinkvilla says Ranbir Kapoor will be playing ‘Ram’, Alia Bhatt ‘Sita’, and Yash could be ‘Raavan’.

Alia was spotted at the ‘Dangal’ director’s office few days back that further sparked rumours about the actress coming on board for the magnum opus.