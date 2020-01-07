The New Mutants trailer introduces horror undertones to X-Men universe; Fox film to release on 3 April

Marvel's outing with The New Mutants seems to have finally got its day under the sun with a brand new trailer. After a delay of over two years, the film is finally gearing up for release.

The movie revolves around five young mutants, who belong to the X-Men universe, and discover their special abilities while held in a secret facility unwillingly. The ominous trailer gives viewers a hint these mutants will have to not only fight for their freedom, but also rid themselves of the sins from their pasts.

Anya Taylor-Joy plays Russian mutant Illyana Rasputin/Magik, who uses teleportation discs and sorcery to move from place to place. Maisie Williams portrays Scottish mutant Rahne Sinclair/Wolfsbane, who straddles between her religious beliefs and her desire to turn into a wolf. Charlie Heaton is American mutant Sam Guthrie/Cannonball, who is invulnerable when he propels into the air.

Henry Zaga is Brazilian mutant Roberto da Costa/Sunspot, who can manipulate energy from the sun. Blu Hunt is the Native American mutant Danielle Moonstar/Mirage, who can create illusions using the fears and desires from people's personal thoughts. Finally, Alice Braga plays Cecilia Reyes, a doctor and the group's mentor, who has the ability to generate a protective bio-shield around herself.

The film shows the band of five combatting the powers of Demon Bear. Though it sounds manageable, the character was a major source of terror for the mutants since it would make its presence felt in their dreams as well as in the real world.

Directed by Josh Boone, The New Mutants is scheduled for worldwide release on 3 April.

