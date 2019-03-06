The National announce new album I Am Easy to Find, along with short film featuring Alicia Vikander

The National have announced their new album titled I Am Easy to Find, which will be released on 17 May. The band also dropped their first single from the album 'You Had Your Soul With You', featuring the vocals of David Bowie collaborator Gail Ann Dorsey.

According to Rolling Stone, Lisa Hannigan, Sharon Van Etten, Mina Tindle and Kate Stables of This is the Kit and the Brooklyn Youth Choir also appear on the album.

"Yes, there’s a lot of women singing on this, but it wasn’t because, 'Oh, let’s have more women's voices,'" The National singer Matt Berninger said in a statement, writes Rolling Stone. "It was more, ‘Let’s have more of a fabric of people’s identities.’ It would have been better to have had other male singers, but my ego wouldn’t let that happen."

In addition to this, the band unveiled the trailer of a short film inspired by and named after the upcoming LP. Directed by Mike Mills, it stars Academy Award winner Alicia Vikander (Danish Girl, Jason Bourne and Tomb Raider).

I Am Easy To Find, a short film by Mike Mills starring Alicia Vikander, and I Am Easy To Find, our new album out May 17. The former is not the video for the latter; the latter is not the soundtrack to the former. Pre-order the album at https://t.co/JrUsP4OQHJ. Film details TBA. pic.twitter.com/J6g8Sx0gMi — The National (@TheNational) March 5, 2019

The National has also revealed its world tour dates, with Courtney Barnett and Alvvays as supporting acts.

