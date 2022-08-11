The new poster of Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa features Taapsee, along with Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat caught inside the television sets.

After looking at the trailer of Taapsee Pannu starring Dobaaraa the audience has got a glimpse of its intriguing story that digs deep into a mysterious world, leaving lots of questions unanswered. While taking ahead the secret of its story, the makers dropped a new poster of this mystery drama that opens up a new chapter of the film for the audience.

The new poster of Anurag Kashyap's directorial Dobaaraa features the lead Taapsee along with Pavail Gulati and Rahul Bhat caught inside the television sets. While the poster opens up a secret about the film that throws the light on expecting a story that has some relevance to television, it also raises the question of what the cast of the film is doing inside it. Moreover, it's would be interesting to see how this television set will relate and will unfold a story in its genre of time travel.

Starring award-winning actress Taapsee Pannu, the film is directed by the acclaimed director Anurag Kashyap and produced by Shobha Kapoor & Ektaa R Kapoor's Cult Movies, a new wing under Balaji Telefilms and Sunir Kheterpal & Gaurav Bose (Athena).

Kashyap and Pannu have worked together before in the 2018 romantic drama, Manmarziyaan.

Watch Dobaaraa on 19th August 2022 at the cinemas near you.

