The Mummy actor Brendan Fraser to star as Robotman in upcoming DC Universe TV series, Doom Patrol

Doom Patrol, the DC Universe’s upcoming live-action series, will feature Brendan Fraser as one of its lead actors, reports Deadline.

The actor, known for his roles in The Mummy, George of the Jungle and Showtime’s The Affair, will be seen essaying the role of Robotman/Cliff Steele in the show.

The report further states that Fraser will provide the voice-over for Robotman while Riley Shanahan will provide the physical performance of the character on stage in full body costume.

Fraser will also be portraying Cliff Steele in the flashback sequence, who used to be a race car driver before a catastrophic accident left Steele's body uninhabitable. The brain, was saved, however by the mysterious Dr. Niles Caulder and transplanted into a powerful robotic body.

Apart from Fraser and Shanahan, Doom Patrol will feature April Bowboy, Diane Guerrero and Joivan Wade — who will play Elastic-Woman, Crazy Jane and Cyborg respectively. Other characters that are yet to be cast are Negative Man and Dr. Niles Caulder.

These outcasts, as they have been described, would reunite to fulfill a mission that will take them to the weirdest and most unexpected corners of the DC universe.

The series has been written by Jeremy Carver, who also will be executive-producing along with Geoff Johns, Berlanti and Berlanti Prods’ Sarah Schechter. Berlanti Productions will be bankrolling the project in association with Warner Bros Television.

Updated Date: Aug 22, 2018 17:51 PM