The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel fans are currently all set for season 4 of the hit show, which will premiere on 18 February on Amazon Prime Video.

Midge is back in a funnier avatar. The makers recently dropped the trailer of the upcoming season of hit Amazon Prime show The Marvelous Mrs Maisel. The short clip sees Midge leaving no stones unturned to let everybody know that she is taking charge of her professional life.

About the trailer:

The Rachel Brosnahan-starrer is all about Miriam Midge Maisel and her career as a stand-up comedian while being a mother, daughter and employee. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 4 trailer sees her strive for creative freedom and also focuses on her determination to be the best in the business. She can be heard saying, "You know what's great about me? It's when I'm me." The short clip also hints at Midge repairing her relationship with her father and fans can't wait to see what life has in store for her.

Watch trailer here:

What happened in The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel so far?

In the last season, Midge was seen facing a major setback in her career as she was fired from singer Shy Baldwin’s tour. This came after her hit performance, in which one of her jokes did not go well with the singer and his manager. It is probable this incident that pushes her to want to say what's on her mind and be able to make jokes about whatever she wishes, as she says in the season four trailer.

Release date:

The series will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 18 February, with the streamer dropping two episodes every Friday.