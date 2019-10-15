The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel season 3 trailer: Rachel Brosnahan's Midge takes a brand new road in her life

The trailer of the third season of Amazon Prime Video's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel has been dropped. The series, a period comedy, follows Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in the late 1950s New York City, who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

Set to the song 'Perfectly Marvelous', the two-minute 18-second trailer takes you along with the 'mad divorcee' Midge (Rachel Brosnahan) taking on a new road in her life. Over the course, she and Susie (Alex Borstein) discover life on tour with Shy (Leroy McClain) is glamorous but humbling, meanwhile learning a lesson about showbiz they would never forget. However, Joel (Michael Zegen), who is looking forward to pursue his dreams, finds it difficult to support his ex-wife Midge. Abe (Tony Shalhoub) is seen on a new mission, and Rose (Marin Hinkle) learns she has talents of her own.

Check out the trailer here

The road to stardom has never been this marvelous. ✨ Season 3 of #MrsMaisel arrives December 6 on @PrimeVideo. pic.twitter.com/TV4JAsVJhS — The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (@MaiselTV) October 14, 2019

Season 1 follows Midge's rise from being abandoned by her husband for his secretary to discovering her talent for stand-up comedy. She is even seen visiting clubs to study comedians, and meets up with Sophie Lennon, another stand-up performer, who is quite unlike her on-stage persona.

The second season takes off with Mrs Maisel performing regularly in New York, even as she ponders the cost of turning this adventure into a full-time career. It explores Midge as a more self-assured performer, with a better grasp of her comic timing. She channelises her troubles towards her acts with her material being distinctly Jewish, "switching between wry self-deprecation and satire."

The 2018 Emmy-winning show has been written and directed by Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino. It stars Emmy winners Brosnahan, Shalhoub, Borstein, Luke Kirby, and Jane Lynch, Emmy nominee Hinkle, Michael Zegen, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

Moreover, the series is a winner of 16 Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Comedy Series; three Golden Globes, including Best TV Series - Comedy; five Critics' Choice Awards, including Best Comedy Series; two PGA Awards; a WGA Award; and a Peabody Award.

This year, it earned a total of 20 nominations for Emmy awards. The upcoming season is scheduled to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on 6 December.

(With inputs from Asian News International)

Updated Date: Oct 15, 2019 11:24:08 IST