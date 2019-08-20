You are here:

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel: Amazon Prime Video shares teaser trailer of season 3; show set to air on 6 December

FP Staff

Aug 20, 2019 13:26:34 IST

The third season of The Marvelous Mrs Maisel is set to air on 6 December, Amazon Prime Video has announced.

The streaming platform on Monday also shared the teaser trailer of the upcoming instalment on Twitter, which gave a sneak peek into Midge's first world tour as a budding stand-up comic, with her manager Susie.

It offered the first look at This Is Us star Sterling K Brown's character in the Primetime Emmy-winning series. Brown essays the role of Randall Pearson, the adopted son of Jack and Rebecca on This is Us.

Cary Elwes and Stephanie Hsu are the other new additions to the cast.

The Marvelous Mrs Maisel, a period comedy, follows Rachel Brosnahan as the titular character, Miriam "Midge" Maisel, a housewife in the late 1950s New York City, who discovers she has a knack for stand-up comedy.

Season 1 follows Midge's rise from being abandoned by her husband for his secretary to discovering her talent for stand-up comedy. She is even seen visiting clubs to study comedians, and meets up with Sophie Lennon, another stand-up performer, who is quite unlike her on-stage persona.

The second season takes off with Mrs Maisel performing regularly in New York, even as she ponders the cost of turning this adventure into a full-time career. It explores Midge as a more self-assured performer, with a better grasp of her comic timing. She channelises her troubles towards her acts with her material being distinctly Jewish, "switching between wry self-deprecation and satire."

Brosnahan has won two Golden Globe Awards for her performance as Mrs Maisel. She has previously essayed a recurring role in Netflix's political drama House of Cards.

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the show also features Tony Shalhoub, Alex Borstein, Michael Zegen, Marin Hinkle, Kevin Pollak, and Caroline Aaron.

With inputs from the Press Trust of India

