The Mansion review: Netflix's latest French import balances horror and comedy to great effect

Fun at the movies. Pure, unadulterated, flaws-on-the-sleeve fun; But without compromising on character development and pacing. That’s The Mansion in a nutshell. If you’ve grown up on a heady diet of camp films that remind you of drive-in theatres and rocking cars heaving to slobbery noises, you’re in for a terrific ride. It’s near criminal to witness a film so much fun going under the radar. For if you love horror comedies — a tricky combination to pull off any given day — Le Manoir, the latest French language Netflix import, is guaranteed to satisfy all cravings.

The set-up is simple and common to hundreds of films belonging to the genre. A bunch of students, ranging from the borderline emo, the stoner and the drama queen to the quintessential hot ones, come to a mansion for a New Year’s party. Predictably, things start to go to hell. Soon, they are getting picked off one by one. This is usually the time when horror fans begin betting on the identity of the final girl. And The Mansion doesn’t disappoint. There’s the final girl and the final twist. Blood spatters on the walls; suspicion hangs in the air, swinging like a knife. Something supernatural seems to be at play. In sum, everyone, except one guy — perhaps the coolest, calmest character in the history of slasher comedies — is terrified. Oh and of course, there is no mobile signal and the car’s vanished.

So far, nothing new, you’d point out. But that’s precisely the great triumph of The Mansion. It excels in making the de rigeur appear interesting, unique even. Granted, it takes its own good time to switch gears. It seems genuinely satisfied in following its characters as they prepare for the party. This goes on for about thirty minutes. But the change of pace is so phenomenally accomplished and the remainder of the film so thrilling, you stay riveted to the seat and witness all your expectations being surpassed one by one. Here and there, the director throws in a sub-plot or two — the trippy. talking boar in particular — that shows up out of the blue and lights up the film. Oh and while this might be completely out of context for this review, just wait for Enzo’s amazing entry scene. It simply blows you away.

The Mansion’s minute attention to character traits goes a long way to ensuring its success within a crowded genre. Horror comedies find it insanely difficult to balance the comedy with horror. Making the two feed off each other is another task altogether. At times, I had to remind myself that I must be missing a great percentage of the jokes owing to the English subtitling. That it still manages to be laugh out loud funny, even in its tragic moments, is simply brilliant. The characters are buoyed by the performances, some of which smack of future stardom. Their truth of being ensures that the climax, while not entirely unpredictable, hits you in the face with genuine freshness and terror. Frankly, none of the characters are new, yet they seem to offer something fresh throughout the film. The director must be lauded for trusting the performers to imbue the banal with a dash of madness.

The Mansion’s limited set-up makes up for its flaws. As stated earlier, maybe it could have snipped a few minutes from the deliberately paced first section. Had there been less characters, it could have seriously injured the pace of the film. But since you’re getting to know them better, especially ones who tease you with their inscrutability, this section never truly brings the film to a screeching halt.

All reservations regarding a lack of originality in the film will have to wait at the door. The Mansion is a film that chooses to wear its genre roots like a badge, before turning it into a marvellous film watching experience. It is shorn of any pretensions to upsetting the genre bandwagon and that works to its great advantage. Crucially, it knows what it is doing and it does it well. I walked in to The Mansion absolutely clueless about its content. And I walked away with one of my favourite horror comedy experiences in a long time. So would you.

