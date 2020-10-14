The Mandalorian drops new teaser for season 2; looks of Tatooine, Baby Yoda unveiled

The Mandalorian season 2 premieres 30 October on Disney+

The Mandalorian has released a new teaser video for season 2 which showcases Mando escaping a firefight using a jetpack. The 30-second-clip also gives new looks at Tatooine and Baby Yoda.

See the post

The countdown begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/YEyaYVB14X — The Mandalorian (@themandalorian) October 14, 2020

The makers of the show tweeted the new clip alongside the caption, "The countdown begins. Start streaming the new season of #TheMandalorian Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus."

According to a report by Entertainment Weekly, the 30-second clip contains a mix of season 1 content, a few footage from previously released season 2 trailer, and a few fresh snippets as well.

The new season will see Pedro Pascal reprise his role of a lone bounty hunter as he and his Yoda-like companion, the Child continue on their journey, seeking the latter's 'own land' while trying to keep a step ahead of the villainous Moff Gideon (essayed by Giancarlo Esposito). The season two of the show wrapped filming at the beginning of March before the COVID-19 induced lockdown came into effect.

The Mandalorian season 2 launches 30 October on Disney+ and has been created by Jon Favreau and executive producer and director Dave Filoni.

According to a report in Radio Times, the release date was confirmed by Disney+ on 2 September and is expected to US and UK fans. The show will follow a weekly release schedule.

The Mandalorian premiered on Disney+ last November and became a massive hit landing 15 Emmy Award nominations, including Best Drama.

Season 1 characters, including Cara Dune (Gina Carano), Greef Karga (Carl Winters), and the Mythrol (Horatio Sanz) will all be reprising their roles for the new season.