Filmmaker Guneet Monga and Delhi-based fashion entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor took their wedding vows in a traditional Sikh wedding on the morning of 12th Dec. The fairytale love story took the next step to their happily ever after in front of the holy Guru Granth Sahib at the 4 Bungalows Gurdwara in Mumbai.

Guneet Monga is the founder and CEO of Sikhya entertainment, a Mumbai-based production house behind movies like Pagglait, The Lunchbox and Oscar-winning short Docu Period. End of Sentence. Sunny Kapoor is a businessman who leads a Delhi-based apparel brand, Meenakshi Creations that is known to have elevated the way traditional attire is consumed in the city.

A post shared by Guneet Monga Kapoor (@guneetmonga)

Kapoor and Monga met on a dating app where the latter’s friends had made her profile which was quite opposite to her real-life persona. Guneet, a die-hard romantic at heart always dreamt of a swoon-worthy love story and Sunny unintentionally checked all her boxes and more!

Since the two are based out of two different cities, Guneet was initially unsure on how they will manage but their joint efforts and love defeated all these concerns. The wedding festivities are spread across the two cities. The colleagues, well-wishers, friends and family of Monga and Kapoor flew from around the globe to India for this big fat Punjabi wedding. Monga, who is a firm believer and follower of Guruji started her wedding festivities by sharing the first invite at the Bade Mandir in Delhi – the abode of Guruji.

The wedding rituals began with an Akhand Path Bhog and Satsang on the 10th of December and concluded with an Anand Karaj in Mumbai. The couple will soon jet off to Delhi to celebrate with their extended family and friends in Delhi which is also Guneet Monga’s hometown.

Guneet Monga looked stunning in designers Rimple and Harpreet Narula (of Padmaavat fame) creations for her big day while Sunny charmed everyone in Delhi based fashion designer Sulakshana Jasra ensemble.

Sharing their happiness in a joint statement, Guneet and Sunny said, “We are beyond grateful for all the love and blessings that have come our way and glad that the year long planning and rescheduling culminated in such beautiful ceremonies with all our dear ones. It’s cliche but true that when the time is right, even the wrong train takes you to the right station. We look forward to begin our forever together.”

Known for her sustainable lifestyle, Guneet designed her wedding in the most environmentally friendly way. She is associated with ‘Project Mumbai’ to ensure no food is wasted and the waste is either recycled or dumped sustainably.

