The 10-episode limited series based on the #DanBrown novel of the same name, will release a new episode on a week-on-week basis on Voot Select

Voot Select is all set to stream The Lost Symbol, an adaptation of Dan Brown’s bestselling novel of the same name.

Premiering on the same day and date as the international release on Thursday, 16 September, the 10-episode limited series will release a new episode on a week-on-week basis.

Based on the thrilling escapades of the legendary character Robert Langdon, The Lost Symbol will soon revive the follows early quests of the gifted Harvard professor. The series delves into a complex maze of puzzles Robert must solve to save his endangered mentor and

foil a disturbing global conspiracy.

The adaptation brings a refreshing perspective of the early adventures of a young Robert Langdon portrayed by Ashley Zuckerman, a popular face of Succession fame. The cast also includes Valorie Curry, Sumalee Mantano, Eddie Izzard and Beau Knapp.

The young actor will fill in the boots for Tom Hanks, who brought the iconic character of Robert Langdon to life in The Da Vinci Code, Angels & Demons and Inferno.

The Lost Symbol will begin streaming from 16 September on Voot Select.

