The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power's new clip is out now
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s new clip hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the Evil as a new Era begins; Watch
Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to take viewers on an enthralling journey of Middle-earth Second Age with its premiere on September 2, 2022. A new clip that dropped from the series hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the Evil. The different beings join forces to take on the darkness, in this era. Galadriel aka Morfydd Clark’s words, ‘Sometimes to find the light, we must first touch the darkness,’ hints at the long-awaited rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.
There are many lines and moments in the trailer released earlier, that serve as a call back to the original trilogy. When Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says, “Evil does not sleep. It waits,” it transports you back almost twenty years to a similar line from the films. In The Fellowship of The Ring, Boromir (Sean Bean) described Sauron as “There is evil there that does not sleep.”
The highly anticipated Amazon Original series is all set to premiere starting September 2, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.
