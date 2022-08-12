The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’s new clip hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the Evil as a new Era begins; Watch

Prime Video’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is all set to take viewers on an enthralling journey of Middle-earth Second Age with its premiere on September 2, 2022. A new clip that dropped from the series hints at the Elves, Dwarves, Humans and Harfoots coming together to fight the Evil. The different beings join forces to take on the darkness, in this era. Galadriel aka Morfydd Clark’s words, ‘Sometimes to find the light, we must first touch the darkness,’ hints at the long-awaited rise of the Dark Lord Sauron.

There are many lines and moments in the trailer released earlier, that serve as a call back to the original trilogy. When Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) says, “Evil does not sleep. It waits,” it transports you back almost twenty years to a similar line from the films. In The Fellowship of The Ring, Boromir (Sean Bean) described Sauron as “There is evil there that does not sleep.”

Created by showrunners, J. D. Payne and Patrick McKay, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power explores Middle-earth Second Age. It features an ensemble cast of Benjamin Walker Robert Aramayo , Owain Arthur, Charlie Vickers , Sophia Nomvete, Nazanin Boniadi, Dylan Smith, Markella Kavenagh, and many others. The series will be released on Prime Video on 2nd September 2022 in six languages including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Malayalam in India, and across 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The highly anticipated Amazon Original series is all set to premiere starting September 2, 2022, exclusively on Prime Video in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada.

