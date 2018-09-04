The Lodgers movie review: A forgettable entry in the slowly rising tide of Irish horror films

1.5/5









I remember reading somewhere that a true thing, poorly expressed, is a lie. This thought is nowhere near as relevant and cautionary as the present post-truth world. If every work of art is indeed a political event, the degree to which we’ve become immune to the deficiencies of narrative and aesthetic truth in the name of casual entertainment should suffice to sound a wake-up call.

This laid-back approach to reeking superficiality becomes all the more alarming in the case of self-proclaimed serious works of art. We witness them reaching to go beyond simple entertainment in a bid to stand out from the zeitgeist while ostensibly boring holes into its flaws. But as recent attempts like Ghoul, and the film currently under review, The Lodgers, show, this seriousness is undermined by a poverty of execution and expression that exposes the awful vacuity underlying their creation. More often than not, the creators try to hide their casual engagement with the ideas underpinning their work under a garb of beautiful images or intrusive, but equally beautiful, background scores. Mercifully, unlike Ghoul, the Irish film manages to go further in being able to justify the images that conjure its dank atmosphere.

The Lodgers can simply be pinned down as a parade of beautiful images riding a wave of mournful music heading nowhere. The director has clearly seen his share of atmospheric, deliberately paced haunted house movies. Unlike the successful entries in that genre, however, his film — supposedly dealing with heavyweight subjects like incest and war — engages so casually with its ideas and is so sluggishly paced that it never comes across as anything but as dull and lifeless as the house where a majority of the action takes place.

Edward and Rachel are twins living in a remarkably old house that’s been prey to a centuries old curse. No one except them is to enter the house and even they are not permitted to venture out of it after midnight. Why? Because of them, the nuisance of a presence so mysteriously and repeatedly referred to by Edward throughout the film. But when Rachel runs into Sean, a young man recently returned from fighting for the British in the war, things promise to get more interesting. They wish to get closer to each other but Edward and the lodgers of the house are out to thwart their plans.

This simple plot unfolds to reveal confusing, under the breath chatter, needless, clunky CGI and a romantic entanglement that could have flourished under a more assured directorial hand. Sadly, the director remains dreadfully committed to producing one beautiful image after another at the expense of dramatic sustanability. There is a complete absence of rhythm. The creators seem convinced that dollying and zooming can turn a meaningless arrangement of images into engrossing viewing. Had Brian O’Malley simply striven to entertain, he might have been able to add a much needed punch to the film. But its faux seriousness lets the film down repeatedly and for good.

The Lodgers is rescued from ruin by some of its actors, who turn in reliable, if not great, performances. The cinematography partly imbues individual frames with captivating beauty underscored by eeriness. O’Malley wants you to marvel at the flowers slowly rotting away under the gathering dust of loneliness. Occasionally, you even do. So many of these images could simply be printed and hung on a wall. Unfortunately, editing is the lifeblood of cinema. And The Lodgers never manages to recover from the delirium induced by its own images.

As it stands, The Lodgers is a forgettable entry to the slowly rising tide of Irish horror films. Irish films’ tendency to tread controversial territory is so often let down by deeply unsatisfying execution. The Canal, Citadel and Isolation are cases in point. I Am Not A Serial Killer, possibly the strongest amongst the recent lot, offered bundles of hope. While there have been commendable attempts, this evolving genre awaits its signature masterwork, the one that would announce its unique potential to the world.

The Lodgers is currently streaming on Netflix.

Updated Date: Sep 04, 2018 16:45 PM