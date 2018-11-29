You are here:

The Lion King teaser trailer has fans recreating momentous Simba-Rafiki scene with their pets

The new teaser trailer of Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King has sent fans of the film into overdrive. Packing up on nostalgia, the clip was released on Thanksgiving and the Twitterati were quick to react to the retelling of the iconic tale in uber-creative ways.

Soon, social media was flooded with photos of fans recreating the momentous scene, where Rafiki presents Simba to the kingdom, with their pets. The result? Some really paw-some photo ops:

Actual screencap of the new Lion King teaser trailer pic.twitter.com/vvSIW1lyQU — Marguerite de Leon (@margie_deleon) November 23, 2018

If dogs are taking over the Internet, can cats be far behind?

Dusuk butceli lion king cosplay pic.twitter.com/Xh41uD4ah2 — Ali Türkman (@aliturkman_) November 26, 2018

I had no idea they were making a live action Lion King. I’m pumped! #thelionking pic.twitter.com/8EAVgNfQ8p — Scott Lovingier (@MrLovieG) November 26, 2018

Cats...more cats, please!

Just showed THE LION KING trailer to the whole family and let's just say that EVERYONE is excited, from Grandma to my brother's new puppy. Check it out... https://t.co/NOABb0RCld pic.twitter.com/ylcDP54VUy — Jeff Sneider (@TheInSneider) November 22, 2018

Teddy had tried out for #LionKing casting. But they told her she couldn’t make it due to her virginity. #LionKing2019 #catsofinstagram pic.twitter.com/SZMRuP30D1 — Ysri_Shmsddin (@YusriShamsuddin) November 23, 2018

And that one user who takes things a bit too far...

Yo the new live action lion king trailer looks lit! pic.twitter.com/zfCtMEZCqv — Hanzala Ali (@Hanzi1234) November 23, 2018

Updated Date: Nov 29, 2018 14:32 PM