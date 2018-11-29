You are here:

The Lion King teaser trailer has fans recreating momentous Simba-Rafiki scene with their pets

November 29, 2018 14:27:10 IST

The new teaser trailer of Disney's live-action remake of The Lion King has sent fans of the film into overdrive. Packing up on nostalgia, the clip was released on Thanksgiving and the Twitterati were quick to react to the retelling of the iconic tale in uber-creative ways.

Soon, social media was flooded with photos of fans recreating the momentous scene, where Rafiki presents Simba to the kingdom, with their pets. The result? Some really paw-some photo ops:

If dogs are taking over the Internet, can cats be far behind?

Cats...more cats, please!

 

And that one user who takes things a bit too far...

