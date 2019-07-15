The Lion King: Meghan Markle, Prince Harry meet Beyoncé, Jay Z at London premiere of Disney live-action remake

It was a star-studded evening at the London premiere of The Lion King on Sunday, 14 July, when Meghan Markle, former actress and the Duchess of Sussex, appeared with her husband Prince Harry on the yellow carpet.

Among the many eminent personalities who attended the Leicester Square premiere in London was Beyoncé, accompanied by her husband Jay Z, reports Variety. Beyoncé lends her voice to Nala in the Disney live-action film. Meghan met with Beyoncé for the first time in a public event, sending social media into a frenzy.

Here are some of the pictures and videos from the premiere

Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle meet Beyoncé & JAY-Z. pic.twitter.com/SveJX9kDez — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@BeyLegion) July 14, 2019

After meeting fans (and shaking many hands!) Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan head inside to meet @Beyonce and @S_C_ ahead of the #TheLionKing screening! pic.twitter.com/CRzAE95OuW — Omid Scobie (@scobie) July 14, 2019

Beyoncé and JAY Z talking to Prince Harry and Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle at #TheLionKing European premiere. pic.twitter.com/7kJi9aSAEe — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 14, 2019

“We love you guys” - what Beyonce told Meghan when the pair met at the European premiere of The Lion King. pic.twitter.com/gTDJFoiTq2 — Catherine Wylie (@wyliecatherine) July 14, 2019

The event was also attended by several other bigwigs, including director Jon Favreau, Elton John, Guy Ritchie, Vin Diesel, and Pharrell Williams.

On 10 July, Beyoncé dropped a new original song from the film, titled 'Spirit', which she also co-wrote. The track comes at a pivotal moment for Nala in the film.

The Lion King was an instant hit with audiences around the world when it was originally released. A hugely successful musical theater version still runs on New York’s Broadway and in London.



The Lion King remake, which began its worldwide cinema roll-out in China on Friday before hitting other countries next week, follows new versions of Aladdin and Dumbo. It is directed by Favreau, who was the force behind the 2016 remake of The Jungle Book.

Updated Date: Jul 15, 2019 10:45:08 IST