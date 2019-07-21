You are here:

The Lion King eyes Rs 50 crore opening weekend at Indian box office; Super 30 earns Rs 88.90 cr

Jon Favreau's remake of the Disney classic The Lion King has been faring well in the Indian box office. After two days, the film has raked in a total of Rs 30.21 crore with its Saturday collections standing at Rs 19.15 crore. It's also expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark after the opening weekend.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chwitel Ejiofor and Keegan-Michael Key. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office numbers.

Check out The Lion King's performance at the box office

#TheLionKing is remarkable on Day 2... As predicted, kids and families throng cinema halls, resulting in biz hitting [near] optimum levels at places... Day 3 will be huge again... Eyes ₹ 50 cr+ weekend... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr. Total: ₹ 30.21 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

One of its main competitors however is Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life. Having released two weeks ago, Super 30's total haul stands at Rs 88.90 crore.

Check out Super 30's performance at the box office

#Super30 is back in form on [second] Sat... Mumbai and DelhiUP circuits witness huge gains, while mass circuits show an upward trend... Should hit ₹ 💯 cr today [Sun], if the solid trending continues... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr, Sat 8.53 cr. Total: ₹ 88.90 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

As per data, the film has performed well in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Mysore.

#Super30 is faring best in #Mumbai and #DelhiUP circuits, followed by #Punjab and #Mysore circuits... Contribution from these circuits...

Mumbai: ₹ 27.71 cr

DelhiUP: ₹ 18.25 cr

Punjab: ₹ 7.84 cr

Mysore: ₹ 5.61 cr

Total till [Saturday] 20 July 2019. India biz.

👍👍👍 — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 21, 2019

The film had earned Rs 80.36 crore till its second Friday.

Check out the figures

#Super30 is super-strong on [second] Fri... Biz should witness significant growth on [second] Sat and Sun... Will comfortably cross ₹ 💯 cr mark in Week 2... [Week 2] Fri 4.51 cr. Total: ₹ 80.36 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 13:53:04 IST