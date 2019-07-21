You are here:

The Lion King eyes Rs 50 crore opening weekend at Indian box office; Super 30 earns Rs 88.90 cr

FP Staff

Jul 21, 2019 13:53:03 IST

Jon Favreau's remake of the Disney classic The Lion King has been faring well in the Indian box office. After two days, the film has raked in a total of Rs 30.21 crore with its Saturday collections standing at Rs 19.15 crore. It's also expected to cross the Rs 50 crore mark after the opening weekend.

The Lion King stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chwitel Ejiofor and Keegan-Michael Key. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office numbers.

Check out The Lion King's performance at the box office

One of its main competitors however is Hrithik Roshan's Super 30, based on mathematician Anand Kumar's life. Having released two weeks ago, Super 30's total haul stands at Rs 88.90 crore.

Check out Super 30's performance at the box office

As per data, the film has performed well in Mumbai, Delhi, Punjab and Mysore.

The film had earned Rs 80.36 crore till its second Friday.

Check out the figures

Updated Date: Jul 21, 2019 13:53:04 IST

tags: box office , BoxOffice , Buzz Patrol , BuzzPatrol , DIsney , Super 30 , The Lion King

also see

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 cr in opening week

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan film earns Rs 75.85 cr in opening week

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film earns Rs 50.76 cr in opening weekend

Super 30 box office collection: Hrithik Roshan's film earns Rs 50.76 cr in opening weekend

The Lion King box office collection: Jon Favreau's Disney retelling records Rs 13 cr opening in India

The Lion King box office collection: Jon Favreau's Disney retelling records Rs 13 cr opening in India