The Lion King box office collection: Jon Favreau's Disney live-action remake amasses Rs 69.67 cr in five days

The remake of Disney classic The Lion King has been proving to be a money-spinner in the Indian market ever since it hit screens on 19 July. It became the second Hollywood film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend in India after Avengers: Endgame. Now, the film is slowly inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark.

On Tuesday (23 July), the Jon Favreau directorial picked up another Rs 7.02 crore, bringing the total up to Rs 69.67 crore.

According to trade analysts, The Lion King may well sail past the Rs 80 crore mark at the domestic box office within its first week of release. They have also noted that the film is trending better than most Hindi juggernauts. At the Tamil box office, the film came only second to Chiyaan Vikram's film Kadaram Kondan.

The film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chwitel Ejiofor, and Keegan-Michael Key in key roles.

Favreau recently opened up about remaking the 1994 classic and also talked about working with singer Beyonce during an interview for two-episode The Lion King special of the Big-Ticket podcast. The idea of remaking The Lion King struck Favreau while he was making the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book. "I knew that with the tools that we had and what the technology had to offer and the team that had done such a great job on Jungle Book that there was an opportunity here to show the naturalism of that world," Favreau said during the interview.

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2019 15:28:32 IST