The Lion King box office collection: Disney's live-action remake surpasses Rs 75 crore mark on Day 6

The Lion King, Disney's live-action remake of the classic animated film, is roaring big at the domestic box office. The film has surpassed Rs.75 crore mark and is expected to have massive business over the weekend. The movie, which released on 19 July, earned Rs 11 crore on Friday and went on to show a 70% growth on Saturday with collections of Rs 19.15 crore.

The Lion King has become the second Hollywood film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend in India after Avengers: Endgame. Now, the film is slowly inching towards the coveted Rs 100 crore mark. Film trade analysts believe the movie may achieve the milestone over the weekend.

Check out the official box-office figures here

#TheLionKing is a SURE-SHOT HIT... Crosses ₹ 75 cr... Excellent trending on weekdays... Biz will skyrocket on [second] Sat and Sun... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr, Mon 7.90 cr, Tue 7.02 cr, Wed 6.25 cr. Total: ₹ 75.92 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 25, 2019

The Lion King opened across 2,140 screens in India releasing in four languages - English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.

The film features the voices of Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chwitel Ejiofor, and Keegan-Michael Key in key roles.

Favreau recently opened up about remaking the 1994 classic and also talked about working with singer Beyonce during an interview for two-episode The Lion King special of the Big-Ticket podcast. The idea of remaking The Lion King struck Favreau while he was making the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book. "I knew that with the tools that we had and what the technology had to offer and the team that had done such a great job on (The) Jungle Book that there was an opportunity here to show the naturalism of that world," Favreau said during the interview.

Updated Date: Jul 25, 2019 14:21:12 IST