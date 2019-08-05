The Lion King box office collection: Disney's live-action remake set to cross Rs 150 cr mark in Week 3

The Jon Favreau-directed The Lion King is currently in its third week at the Indian box office. The film witnessed a substantial growth over the weekend and is inching close to the Rs 150 crore mark. Currently, all the versions of the film have raked in a total of Rs 139.20 crore.

It was previously announced as the fourth blockbuster of 2019 in India after Vicky Kaushal's Uri: The Surgical Strike in January, Avengers: Endgame in April and Arjun Reddy's Hindi remake, Kabir Singh, in June.

Here are the latest box office figures of The Lion King.

#TheLionKing refuses to slow down... Witnesses superb growth on Sat and Sun, like previous two weekends... Inches closer to ₹ 150 cr... [Week 3] Fri 1.76 cr, Sat 4.45 cr, Sun 5.67 cr. Total: ₹ 139.20 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh also broke down the revenue generated by the film over its two and a half week run at the box office.

#TheLionKing biz at a glance...

Week 1: ₹ 81.57 cr

Week 2: ₹ 45.75 cr

Weekend 3: ₹ 11.88 cr

Total: ₹ 139.20 cr

Nett BOC. India biz. All versions.

BLOCKBUSTER. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 5, 2019

The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who succeeds his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.

In the film, James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the role of the villainous Scar. Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi. Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while John Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa. Other cast members include Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

Updated Date: Aug 05, 2019 13:29:40 IST