The Lion King box office collection: Disney's live-action remake earns Rs 54.75 cr in opening weekend

The remake of Disney classic The Lion King is proving its mettle at the Indian box office as the film comfortably crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in the opening weekend. It became the second Hollywood film to do so in India after Avengers: Endgame. The film has raked in Rs 24.54 crore on Sunday, bringing the total up to Rs 54.75 crore.

The film stars Donald Glover, Beyonce, Billy Eichner, Seth Rogen, Chwitel Ejiofor and Keegan-Michael Key. Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the film's box office numbers.

Check out the box office performance of The Lion King:

#TheLionKing sets the BO on 🔥🔥🔥... Proves all forecasts/predictions wrong, as biz crosses ₹ 50 cr in 3 days... Trends much, much better than #TheJungleBook [₹ 40.19 cr]... Fri 11.06 cr, Sat 19.15 cr, Sun 24.54 cr. Total: ₹ 54.75 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

#TheLionKing is the second #Hollywood film to cross ₹ 50 cr NBOC [opening weekend] in *2019*... Earlier, #AvengersEndgame had set a new benchmark by collecting ₹ 50 cr+ every single day: [Fri] ₹ 53.60 cr, [Sat] ₹ 52.20 cr, [Sun] ₹ 52.85 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 22, 2019

The film also ranks third among the highest opening weekend grossers in the Indian markets, after Endgame and Avengers: Infinity War.

The film's director Jon Favreau recently opened up about remaking the 1994 classic and also talked about working with singer Beyonce during an interview for The Big Ticket podcast's two-episode The Lion King special.

The idea of remaking The Lion King struck Favreau while he was making the 2016 live-action adaptation of The Jungle Book. "I knew that with the tools that we had and what the technology had to offer and the team that had done such a great job on Jungle Book that there was an opportunity here to show the naturalism of that world," Favreau said during the interview.

(With inputs from agencies)

Updated Date: Jul 22, 2019 14:05:47 IST