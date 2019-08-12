The Lion King box-office collection: Disney remake crosses Rs 150 cr mark at the end of Week 4

This year, Disney Studios has dominated the Indian box office. With blockbuster releases of Marvel properties Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: Far from Home, Disney has established a strong foothold with its mind-blogging box-office haul.

Directed by Jon Favreau, The Lion King continues to perform well over the fourth weekend of its release, taking the total to Rs 150 crore. Setting a record, it is noted that The Lion King is the second Hollywood film to cross the Rs 50 crore mark in its opening weekend in India after Avengers: Endgame. Trade analysts pointed out that the film achieved the Rs 100 crore milestone within the ten days of its release.

Here are the official box office figures:

#TheLionKing crosses ₹ 150 cr... Continues to mint strong numbers on Sat and Sun... [Week 4] Fri 88 lacs, Sat 2.16 cr, Sun 3.09 cr. Total: ₹ 150.09 cr. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019

#TheLionKing biz at a glance... Week 1: ₹ 81.57 cr Week 2: ₹ 45.75 cr Week 3: ₹ 16.64 cr Weekend 4: ₹ 6.13 cr Total: ₹ 150.09 cr Nett BOC. India biz. All versions. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 12, 2019

The Lion King is an updated version of the 1994 animated classic with photo-realistic, computer-generated animation. It aims to bring back the adventures of Simba, who succeeds his father Mufasa as King of the Pride Lands.

In the film, James Earl Jones reprises his role as Mufasa, while the young Simba is voiced by Donald Glover. Chiwetel Ejiofor takes the role of the villainous Scar. Beyonce plays Simba’s childhood friend and love interest Nala, while Alfre Woodard voices the character of Simba’s mother Sarabi. Comedian Seth Rogen takes on the character of Simba’s warthog friend Pumbaa, while John Oliver plays Zazu, the hornbill adviser to Mufasa. Other cast members include Billy Eichner as Timon and Keegan-Michael Key as a hyena.

The film hit theatres on 19 July in India in English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Updated Date: Aug 12, 2019 16:31:07 IST