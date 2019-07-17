The Lion King: Beyoncé's music video for 'Spirit', featuring daughter Blue Ivy, is a tribute to Africa

Beyoncé followed up the release of her song 'Spirit' from The Lion King: The Gift album with a music video. It features the singer in multiple looks, across different terrains, from a desert to a forest with a waterfall. Her daughter Blue Ivy also makes an appearance.

In an interview with ABC's Good Morning America, Beyoncé spoke about the record. "This soundtrack is a love letter to Africa and I wanted to make sure we found the best talent from Africa, and not just use some of the sounds and did my interpretation of it. I wanted it to be authentic to what is beautiful about the music in Africa," she said.

JUST ANNOUNCED: '#TheLionKing Can You Feel the Love Tonight? with @RobinRoberts' special will feature the EXCLUSIVE WORLDWIDE PREMIERE of @Beyonce's music video for “Spirit” & an exclusive interview with the superstar! Watch TONIGHT at 8pmET on @ABCNetwork https://t.co/mfhnDwVq7G pic.twitter.com/bd884lHSy9 — Good Morning America (@GMA) July 16, 2019

The Lion King: The Gift has been executive produced and performed by the Lemonade singer along with several artists. The collection is a companion to the main Lion King soundtrack, which consists mostly of songs from the animated film, along with a new number from Elton John and Tim Rice, who wrote the songs for the original. It will be available from 19 July.

The album features many African artists like Tiwa Savage, Mr Eazi, Tekno, Yemi Alade, Burna Boy and Wizkid from Nigeria, Cameroon's Salatiel, Ghana's Shatta Wale and South African musicians Busiswa and Moonchild Sanelly, reports The Guardian.

Jon Favreau, who directed Disney's live-action remake of The Jungle Book in 2016, has helmed the 2019 version of The Lion King. The cast also includes Donald Glover as Simba, Alfre Woodard as Simba's mother Sarabi, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Eric Andre as Azizi, John Oliver as Zazu, and Keegan-Michael Kay as a hyena. The film follows the story line of the 1994 animated film, where a young lion named Simba grows up in the African wilderness after his uncle Scar plots to usurp his father Mufasa’s place as king.

Watch the music video of Beyoncé's 'Spirit' here.



